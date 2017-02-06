Funeral of former Donegal Person of the Year today

There funeral takes place this morning in Carrigart of former Donegal Person of the Year and well known athlete, Hugh Gallagher.

Hugh, who was 92, passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday after a period of illness.

From Creevey, Carrgart Hugh was predeceased by his wife, Rosemary, in December 2015.

His love and talent for athletics took him all over the world and he is Ireland's most decorated masters athlete.

A member of Milford Athletic club, Hugh won four gold medals at the Irish Masters Athletic championships held in Tullamore last August. He won gold in the shot putt, gold in the discus, gold in the javelin and gold in the long jump, bringing his total of All-Ireland Championships gold medals to six in 2016. With scores of national gold medals to his credit, Hugh also won 29 world gold medals, five world silver and two world bronze medals over a remarkable career.

Hugh was a leading member of the local pioneer association and was still competing up until last year before he took ill.

His remains will be taken from his residence this morning for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock at the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart.

In a recent interview with the Donegal People's Press/Donegal Democrat, Hugh said: “I have been competing in Masters’ athletics for over 50 years. I have enjoyed every minute of it and I have really enjoy competing and taking part and I have made many great friends both at home here and abroad down the years.

“I also receive great support from my family.”