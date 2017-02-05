PLAYER RATINGS: How Donegal did against Kerry in Letterkenny

How did the Donegal players rate against Kerry . . .

Mark Anthony McGinley: Could do nothing with goals, but could have been more commanding on one occasion at least. 5.5

Paddy McGrath: Kept a tight rein on O'Donoghue for a while, but it was a difficult task. Took a belt of the ball to the head in second half. 6

Caolan Ward: Forced to play at full-back after Neil McGee cried off. Even though Geaney got 2-4, Ward was one of the Donegal successes on the day. 7

Eoghan Ban Gallagher: Put in a good shift on a difficult day for the Donegal defence. Will face much less opposition in other games. 6

Paul Brennan: Would probably like to be involved more, but put in a good shift and got a good point. 6.5

Ryan McHugh: Made a couple of runs and got a good point which was touched over the bar. 6

Frank McGlynn: Forced to start because of McGee's absence, the Glenfin man was a little rusty and was replaced before the break. 5

Jason McGee: A real baptism of fire for the Cloughaneely 18-year-old but he stuck to his task and will learn from the experience. 5.5

Hugh McFadden: Used mainly as a sweeper for the first half, McFadden did not get involved as much as needed. 5.5

Ciaran Thompson: One of the Donegal successes, Thompson looked useful on the ball and helped himself to three points 7.5

Michael Langan: Had a reasonable first half, getting on the ball on numerous occasions and like Jason McGee, will learn from this game. 6.5

Martin O'Reilly: A real livewire, O'Reilly's run for Donegal penalty in the first half lit up this game. Had to come off near the end; hopefully he will be ready for next week. 7.5

Patrick McBrearty: Was up against two defenders at all times, but he hit 0-4 and is now central to Donegal. 7

Michael Murphy: Tried his best to lift Donegal, Murphy had to come far from goal to collect possession and kept Donegal going until the end. 7.5

Jamie Brennan: Another who was facing a baptism of fire. Tried hard, was involved in first point, but will have to learn from experience. 5.5

Eoin McHugh: Introduced before half-time, the Kilcar man took Kerry on at every occasion and did well. 7

Conor Gibbons: On for Langan, got on scoresheet, and will have enjoyed the experience on his home turf. 5.5

Darach O'Connor: In for Brennan for final quarter and did well getting two points. 6.5

Eamonn Doherty: In for McGrath, got on the ball a few times, but didn't get much opportunity. 5.5

Ethan O'Donnell and Stephen McBrearty: Not on long enough to rate.