Donegal gardaí investigate overnight assault on woman in Ballyshannon

Two streets in Ballyshannon remain closed off to traffic since early this morning following a late night incident in the town.

The Donegal Democrat understands a woman was assaulted by another woman on Market Street in the early hours of the morning. The injured woman was reported to have been knocked unconcscious and was brought to Sligo University Hospital and remains there this morning.

Following the incident gardaí were called to the scene and cordoned off the area where the incident occurred.

The scene at Market Street this morning.

The Democrat understands that Scenes of Crime Officers are expected at the scene shortly.

Gardaí have blocked off two streets from the top of Tir Chonaill Street near the Abbey Centre down to the end of Market Street. A garda car is parked in the middle of Market Street this morning and a garda is on duty preserving the scene.

There is pedestrian access. It may well be several hours, possibly up to lunch time today before the street is reopened for vehicles.

Local traffic diversions apply - people entering the north of the town wishing to travel onto College Street or the Knather/Shiel Hospital should do so via Bishop Street and The Mall.