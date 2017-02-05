Donegal secondary schools win at the All-Ireland sportshall competition

Congratulations to the four Donegal secondary schools who travelled to Athlone to compete in the inaugural secondary schools’ sportshall competition.

Winning Donegal schools in the athletics competition included Loreto Letterkenny; Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair; Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola, Falcarragh; and Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana.

Plans are in progress to make this competition an annual event, showing the increased interest in this aspect of athletics.

It was a great day for Donegal where all four schools won their categories, emphasising the standard of our Donegal athletes in sportshall athletics.

Standards were high on the day and the Donegal schools fought hard, remained well focussed and showed great comradeship throughout the day.

Donegal schools had brilliant team performances and were in top form to win all four competitions, especially with the standards shown by the County Offaly and County Clare teams.

Great credit must also go to their teachers and to Louise Gillespie and Sean McGinley from the Rosses AC, who travelled to Athlone to support the Donegal teams.

Congratulations to all involved.