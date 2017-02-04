Eventful week for Carl McHugh and Motherwell

It has been an eventful week for Lettermacaward's Carl McHugh, losing to Rangers on Saturday last; defeating Ross County away on Tuesday and then getting sent off today in a 1-0 defeat at home to Hearts.

On Saturday last McHugh was the victim of a very high challenge from Michael O'Halloran of Glasgow Rangers, which saw O'Halloran shown a red card.

Motherwell went on to lose to Rangers 2-1 but bounced back on Tuesday night away to Ross County, winning by 2-1.

Today at home against Hearts at Fir Park, Motherwell and McHugh would have been hoping to build on Tuesday night's win, but McHugh was shown red on 53 minutes, and that led to a collapse by the home side, as they conceded three goals in the 59th, 84th and 88th minutes.

Not alone has it been an eventful week for the Donegal midfielder, it has been a topsy turvy season, having missed all of the games prior to Christmas after picking up a nasty head injury in the very first game of the season.

The red cards he will now spend some time of the sideline for a different reason.