ALLIANZ NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Kerry have selected strongest possible side for tilt with Donegal in Letterkenny
Last year's game in Tralee was a feisty affair
Kerry have picked their strongest possible team for the trip to O'Donnell Park tomorrow (Sunday) and the clash with Donegal in the first game in the Allianz League Division One.
With Colm 'Gooch' Cooper unavailable because his club are still involved in the All-Ireland club championship; Kieran Donaghey playing basketball and Aidan O'Mahony and Marc O Se retired, manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has almost everybody else available with 11 of the team that started the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin in the starting line-out
Two players from recent successful Minor All-Ireland winning sides, Jason Foley and Tom O'Sullivan as well as Jack Savage are the newcomers to the side.
But it is significant that there is still some big names in the substitutes such as Barry John Keane, Michael Geaney and big Brendan O'Sullivan.
The team captained by Peter Crowley is as follows:
1. Brian Kelly Killarney Legion
2. Jason Foley Ballydonoghue
3. Mark Griffin St Michaels-Foilmore
4. Shane Enright Tarbert
5. Peter Crowley Laune Rangers
6. Killian Young Renard
7. Tom O’Sullivan Dingle
8. David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys
9. Tadhg Morley Templenoe
10. Jonathan Lyne Killarney Legion
11. Paul Murphy Rathmore
12. Donnchadh Walsh Cromane
13. Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys
14. Paul Geaney Dingle
15. James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion
Subs:
16. Brendan Kealy Kilcummin
17. Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys
18. Michael Geaney Dingle
19. Brendan O’Sullivan Valentia
20. Jack Barry Na Gaeil
21. Barry O’Sullivan Dingle
22. Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks
23. Conor Geaney Dingle
24. Conor Keane Killarney Legion
25. Gavin Crowley Templenoe
26. Adrian Spillane Templenoe
