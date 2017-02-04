Kerry have selected strongest possible side for tilt with Donegal in Letterkenny

Kerry have picked their strongest possible team for the trip to O'Donnell Park tomorrow (Sunday) and the clash with Donegal in the first game in the Allianz League Division One.

With Colm 'Gooch' Cooper unavailable because his club are still involved in the All-Ireland club championship; Kieran Donaghey playing basketball and Aidan O'Mahony and Marc O Se retired, manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has almost everybody else available with 11 of the team that started the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin in the starting line-out

Two players from recent successful Minor All-Ireland winning sides, Jason Foley and Tom O'Sullivan as well as Jack Savage are the newcomers to the side.

But it is significant that there is still some big names in the substitutes such as Barry John Keane, Michael Geaney and big Brendan O'Sullivan.

The team captained by Peter Crowley is as follows:

1. Brian Kelly Killarney Legion

2. Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

3. Mark Griffin St Michaels-Foilmore

4. Shane Enright Tarbert

5. Peter Crowley Laune Rangers

6. Killian Young Renard

7. Tom O’Sullivan Dingle

8. David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys

9. Tadhg Morley Templenoe

10. Jonathan Lyne Killarney Legion

11. Paul Murphy Rathmore

12. Donnchadh Walsh Cromane

13. Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys

14. Paul Geaney Dingle

15. James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion

Subs:

16. Brendan Kealy Kilcummin

17. Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys

18. Michael Geaney Dingle

19. Brendan O’Sullivan Valentia

20. Jack Barry Na Gaeil

21. Barry O’Sullivan Dingle

22. Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks

23. Conor Geaney Dingle

24. Conor Keane Killarney Legion

25. Gavin Crowley Templenoe

26. Adrian Spillane Templenoe