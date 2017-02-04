Donegal County Council Chief Executive Seamus Neely extends contract

Chief Executive of Donegal County Council Seamus Neely has extended his contract with the local authority for another three years.

Mr Neely will begin a new three year contract this year, members heard at Monday’s monthly meeting of the council in Lifford on Monday.

Cllr Michael McBride said he welcomed the news of the contract extension for the Chief Executive, who has been in the role since 2010.

He said Mr Neely was a “man of great integrity” and that it was great to have someone from the county in charge of the local authority.

His remarks were met with a round of applause from the other members.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Terence Slowey added that Cllr McBride “spoke on behalf of us all” with his comments.

Mr Neely, from Manorcunningham, started his public service career with Donegal County Council before moving to various roles in Cavan and Monaghan Urban District Councils and then spent a number of years as the Director of Service at Cavan County Council.

He then returned to Donegal County Council in 2008 to take up a post as Director of Service with responsibility for the Water, Environment and Emergency Services. He was appointed as Donegal County Manager in summer of 2010 replacing Michael McLoone.