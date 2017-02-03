Magh Ene, Bundoran into O'Doherty Cup semi-final

Magh Ene, Bundoran, had a landslide win over Dean Maguirc in the quarter-final of the O'Doherty Cup.

Magh Ene, Bundoran 3-21

Dean Maguirc, Carrickmore 1-4

The Bundoran side did the damage in the second quarter, despite playing against the wind.

The opening 15 minutes was pretty even, but then the Bundoran boys struck for three goals, one each from their full-forward line of Reece Brennan, Shane Carr and Conor McLoone.

At half-time, they led by 3-10 to 1-4 and the Carrickmore boys were no match for the winners in the second half, as their heads went down, and they failed to raise another flag.

Some of this Bundoran side have already tasted success at Ulster level with six of the team lifting U-16 medals a few years ago.

Fergal O'Flaherty's Magh Ene side will now play St. Mary's, Limavady in the sem-final. The date and venue has yet to be decided, but it must be played in the next week or so. The Ulster final is fixed for Friday 24th February.

MAGH ENE, BUNDORAN: Conor Carty; Shane McGloin, Matthew Duffy, James Stewart; Brian McHenry, Paul Murphy, Oisin Walsh; Cillian McGloin (0-1), Cian McEniff (0-8); Timmy Goverov (0-1), Luke Towey (0-5), Cian Brennan (0-1); Reece Brennan (1-0), Shane Carr (1-5), Conor McLoone (1-0).