Donegal community tackles invasive plant species

The Dún Lúiche community is to work together to curb the spread of rhododendron this weekend.

People are invited to help the Dunlewey committee pick rhododendron from 11am to 1.30pm tomorrow, Saturday. The committee and all participants are meeting at the Dunlewey community centre.

The non-native plant is slowly invading the Dunlewey valley, at the foot of Errigal, and volunteers’ help is needed to try and curb its spread.

The local committee has made an ongoing commitment to the work, pledging two hours on the first Saturday of each month.

They already have about 350 plants pulled over three Saturdays. The focus is on younger plants that can be removed by hand or spade, until a longer-term solution is arrived at to deal with mature plants.

Anyone wishing to take part is asked to wear weather-appropriate clothing and to bring a spade and strong gloves.