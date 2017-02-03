Four league debutants on Donegal team for Kerry game

There are four players making their league debut on the Donegal team selected by Rory Gallagher for Sunday's tilt with Kerry in the Allianz National Football League in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny (2.00 p.m. throw-in).

Paul Brennan of Bundoran, who is a former Leitrim player, makes his bow at half-back; Jason McGee of Cloughaneely is at midfield; Michael Langan, St. Michael's is named at centre half-forward, while Jamie Brennan, also Bundoran, is at corner-foraward.

Langan, McGee and Jamie Brennan have represented the county in the Dr. McKenna Cup.

In addition, there is a first start in the league for St. Eunan's Caolan Ward, who was used on a few occasions in 2016, but only as a late substitute.

But while there are only three league debutants, a number of others like Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Ciaran Thompson are relatively inexperienced with just a few appearances.

The Donegal team selected is:

Mark Anthony McGinley

Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Eoghan Bán Gallagher

Paul Brennan, Caolan Ward, Ryan McHugh

Hugh McFadden, Jason McGee

Martin O'Reilly, Michael Langan, Ciaran Thompson

Jamie Brennan, Michael Murphy, Patrick McBrearty