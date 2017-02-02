Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, February 2nd 2017



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Rose Speller, Ballyhaunis, Mayo/Arranmore Island

- Patrick Hession, London, Galway and Portnoo

- Bridget Nee, Letterkenny

- Daniel Sweeney, London/Ardara.



Rose Speller Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred peacefully at Mayo University Hospital of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex on Tuesday, February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.



Patrick Hession, London, Galway and Portnoo

The death has occurred peacefully at the Northwickpark Hospital ,London of Patrick “Pat” Hession late of Harrow, London formerly Ballybrit, Galway and Loughfad, Portnoo.

Reposing at his residence in Loughfad Portnoo from Thursday 2nd February from 6p.m.

Funeral on Friday 3th February morning at 10.30 am to St. Conal’s Church, Kilclooney for 11 a.m requiem mass followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c /o any family member.

Bridget Nee, Letterkenny

The death has taken at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home of Bridget Nee late of 16 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny.

Her remains went to her residence today at 4pm. Funeral on Saturday February 4th at 10.15am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Alziehmers Associateion c/o any family member



Daniel Sweeney, London/Ardara

The death has occurred in London of Daniel Sweeney, formerly of London and Ardconnell, Ardara. His remains will arrive at Knock Airport tomorrow Friday February 3rd at 2.30pm traveling onto the residence of his brother Martin Sweeney at Ardconnell to repose overnight.

Funeral on Saturday the 4th of February at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for funeral mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Derek Mc Cabe Funeral Director, Ardara

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.