ATHLETICS - RACE WALKING
Donegal man appointed judge for Indian Walk Championships
Shaun Gallagher bound for New Delhi
Shaun Gallagher
Shaun Gallagher from Drimarone, a European technical official and member of Finn Valley AC, has been named to officiate at the Indian Walk Championships in New Delhi later this month
This invite come to him from their national federation and follows on his appointment as technical referee at European Championships in recent years.
Valley Team Leader Patsy Mc Gonagle in extending congrats to the dedicated South Donegal man also added congrats to his cousin Pierce O'Callaghan, currently leading preparations for the World Championships in London, on his appointment as international referee for upcoming European Indoor Championships next month in Belgrade.
