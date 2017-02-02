All-Ireland winners Karl Lacey and Colm McFadden to coach Donegal Co U-16s

All-Ireland winners, Karl Lacey and Colm McFadden, are to work with this year’s Donegal U-16 football squad, it has been confirmed this week.

This was revealed to the Democrat by recently appointed U-16 manager, Gary Duffy.

Lacey will work with the U-16s in his capacity as a lecturer of strength and conditioning and performance analysis at LYIT.

He is also working with the U-17 development squad managed by Francie Friel as part of of the Educational and Lifestyle partnership signed last year between Donegal GAA and LYIT.

“It is brilliant to have Karl involved with the squad,” said Gary Duffy.

“Colm is to come on board as a forwards coach and will take a number of sessions with the forwards and do specialist forward coaching with them.

“It is brilliant to get someone of the calibre of Colm, also an All-Star, on board and it is good to see him and Karl imparting their knowledge and vast experience to the next generation of Donegal footballers.”

The Buncrana clubman, who is also the new Donegal Children’s Officer, also confirmed that former Leitrim manager and Aodh Ruadh clubman, Shane Ward, is a member of his backroom team.

Former Donegal Ulster winning minor manager Sean Clerkin, Mickey McMahon (Sean MacCumhaill’s) and Darren McIntyre are also members of the management team.