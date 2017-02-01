Seamus Coleman involved in goal on his 200th appearance for Everton

Seamus Coleman celebrated his 200th appearance for Everton FC as they came from behind to draw with Stoke at the bet365 Stadium.

Peter Crouch put Stoke ahead after nine minutes, but Everton were level before the break, thanks to a great run and cross by Seamus Coleman. The Killybegs man cut inside on to his left foot inside the area and hit a cross which ended up in the back of the net.Originally it looked like Romelu Lukaku had scored from an offside position and it was ruled out, but it actually went in off Ryan Shawcross.

However, Coleman will have strong claims to the goal, which would be his fifth of the season - a remarkable return for a full-back.

Seamus was home in Killybegs at the weekend for a family visit. Indeed, it was a busy weekend for the Ireland captain, as he was involved in promotional work for a Spar Healthy Eating campaign, including a photo shoot with Claudine Keane, wife of former Irish captain, Robbie Keane.

The point keeps Everton in 7th place in the Premiership table.