Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening February 1st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Josie Gallagher, Ballyshannonn and Ozhnam House, Bundoran

-Terry Toland, Ramelton

- Rose Speller, Ballyhaunis, Mayo/Arranmore Island

- Patrick Hession, London, Galway and Portnoo

- Susan Gallagher, Ardara

- Jim McLaughlin, Rathmullan

- Paddy O’ Donnell, Ranafast

- Hugh Mc Ginley, Fanad and Letterkenny

- Joe McGee, Falcarragh



Josie Gallagher, St Benildu’s Avenue, Ballyshannon and Ozhnam House, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Josie Gallagher, St Benildu’s Avenue, Ballyshannon and Ozhnam House, Bundoran, at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, from 5pm to 9pm today, Wednesday. Remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, at 10.20am on Thursday for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cashelard, Ballyshannon. House private please.



Terry Toland, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Terry Toland, Whitelees, Ramelton in Galway University Hospital as the result of an accident.

Reposing at the home of his parents Kevin and Kathleen Toland, Whitelees, Ramelton from 11am, Tuesday, January 31st.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Rose Speller Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred peacefully at Mayo University Hospital of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex on Tuesday, February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.



Patrick Hession, London, Galway and Portnoo

The death has occurred peacefully at the Northwickpark Hospital ,London of Patrick “Pat” Hession late of Harrow, London formerly Ballybrit, Galway and Loughfad, Portnoo.

Reposing at his residence in Loughfad Portnoo from tomorrow Thursday 2nd February from 6p.m.

Funeral on Friday 3th February morning at 10.30 am to St. Conal’s Church, Kilclooney for 11 a.m requiem mass followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c /o any family member.

Susan Gallagher, Ardara

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital late of Susan Gallagher, Common, Ardara.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Thursday morning February 2nd at 11.30, going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for funeral mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 11am, donations if desired to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital c/o Derek Mc Cabe, Funeral Director, Ardara.

Paddy O’ Donnell, Ranafast

The death has taken place at his late residence Paddy ‘Chit’ O’ Donnell, late of Ranafast.

Funeral tomorrow, Thursday February 2nd at 10.30am for 11am funeral mass in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Rosary tonight at 9.00pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Annagry Day Centre, c/o Steven O’ Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.



Jim McLaughlin, Rathmullan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Mc Laughlin, “Slim”, late of Kerr’s Bay, Rathmullan.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today Wednesday February 1st at 4pm, going to St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan, to repose overnight.

Requiem mass on Thursday February 2nd at 1pm, with burial afterwards at Rathmullan cemetery. Rosary tonight at 9pm.



Joe McGee, Falcarragh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Mc Gee, late Oldtown, Falcarragh.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Thursday 2nd February for 12 noon in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 10pm. House private after rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Director’s, Gortahork.



Hugh McGinley, Fanad and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Hugh Mc Ginley, late of Toame, Fanad and Letterkenny.

Removal today to St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty to repose overnight. Funeral mass on Thursday, February 2nd morning at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Sean Mc Ateer Funeral Director, Fanad.

