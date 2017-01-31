Ballyshannon Ladies lose out in Ulster final to Belfast College

Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon's senior Ladies Gaelic team lost out in a high-scoring Ulster U-20 girls final at Garvaghey today.

Coláiste Cholmcille 6-7

St. Louise's, Belfast 4-19

The Ballyshannon side lost out to a St. Louise's team who finished really strongly in the final quarter.

Coláiste Cholmcille were a point ahead at the break, 3-5 to 1-9 and were level with 43 minutes on the clock, but then the Belfast girls hit 1-6 on the trot to making a winning break.

But this was a very good performance from the Ballyshannon College, who had very strong performances from Shelly Loughlin, Mary Flora Scott and especially Brianna Maher at full-forward, who notched four goals for his side.

St. Louise's were powered by three exceptional players in midfielers Emily Bannon and Katlyn Friars as well as centre half-forward Nicole Jones.

Coláiste Cholmcille's first half scorers were Mary Flora Scott with 1-2, Brianna Maher 2-0, Megan McEniff and Amy Hyndman 0-1 each.

In the second half there were points from Maeve Rooney, Niamh Hoey and Mary Flora Scott while Brianna Maher chipped in with two more goals.

COLÁISTE CHOLMCILLE: Bregeen Maguire; Rionach Sheerin, Lorna Matthews, Bronagh Kelly; Hilary Francis, Shelly Loughlin, Tia Farland; Anna Keon, Cait Gillespie; Amy Hyndman (0-1), Mary Flora Scott (1-3), Megan McEniff (0-1); Maeve Rooney (0-1), Brianna Maher (4-0), Niamh Hoey (0-1). Sub., Dearbhla O'Moore.