Carl McHugh makes light of horrific challenge in game against Rangers

Lettermacaward's Carl McHugh has made light of his latest injury which saw the Motherwell player on the deck after a very high challenge from Michael O'Halloran of Glasgow Rangers ina league match on Saturday last.

It was only five minutes into Saturday's encounter when McHugh was on the receiving end of a nasty challenge which saw O'Halloran shown the red card.

However, speaking this week, McHugh makes light of the challenge, which could have been the second big disruption of his season. In the opening game of the season, the midfielder suffered a nasty head injury which kept him out until Christmas.

“I haven’t seen it back on the replay but it was a sore one. I’ve had a few of them this season but it was the referee’s decision to send him off," said McHugh, speaking to the Scottish Evening Times.

“It was quite high up on my leg so the ref must have seen it as a bad tackle.

“I’m really enjoying Scottish football. Obviously I had a bad start getting injured in the first league game of the season but I’m enjoying being back playing since the Inverness game in December so hopefully I can just kick on and go from strength to strength now."

Thankfully, McHugh survived the challenge and he hopes to help his side survive in the Scottish top league.