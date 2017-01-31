BREAKING NEWS: Gallagher says Donegal team to face Kerry will be similar to team that played Mayo

The Donegal team to play Kerry in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Sunday next will, most likely, be the same team that started against Mayo on Sunday last in an intercounty challenge game.

At a Press Conference this afternoon in the Villa Rose Hotel, Donegal manager, Rory Gallagher made the announcement and also gave an update on injuries in the squad.

There was some good news in relation to Gaoth Dobhair's Kieran Gillespie, whose hamstring injury may not be as bad as feared. Gillespie was brought on as a second half substitute in Gaoth Dobhair's U-21 club semi-final on Sunday last, but only lasted a few minutes before aggravating the injury.

Gallagher also revealed that Karl Lacey is not yet ready for Sunday, but may be able to play some part on Sunday week against Roscommon, while Martin McElhinney will not be ready until the Dublin game at the end of February.

"We will be fielding a very young team but we are looking forward to it," said Gallagher. "We wouldn't mind getting a run in the league this year.

"We are keeping an eye on the college competitions this week with a big number of our panel involved in Sigerson Cup and other competitions and hopefully they will come through unscathed," said the Donegal manager.

The Donegal team which started against Mayo on Sunday, a game Donegal won by a point - 1-11 to 0-13 - was

Mark Anthony McGinley; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Caolan Ward, Ryan McHugh, Paul Brennan; Michael Langan, Hugh McFadden; Ciaran Thompson, Eoin McHugh, Martin O'Reilly; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy and Jamie Brennan.