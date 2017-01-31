Was it you? Donegal winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bonds

Someone in Donegal is €50,000 better off today thanks to a big win in the Prize Bonda.

The Prize Bond Star Prize of €50,000 went to lucky Prize Bond number AEX172997 held in County Donegal. The lucky bond was purchased in 2016. There were over 6,700 prizes awarded in last week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €400,000.

In addition to a €1 million prize awarded on the last weekly draw of each quarter (March, June, September & December) there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000, 10 of €500 and over 6,000 of €50.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.