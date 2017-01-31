Connectivity for Donegal to airports must be protected in Bus Éireann crisis

The approach by the Government and the Department of Transport in dealing with the crisis facing Bus Éireann has been slammed by Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher.

Deputy Gallagher made the comments after Fianna Fáil tabled a Dáil Private Members Business motion, seeking to resolve the problems facing the semi-state body.

"It seems everyone else aside from the Government, recognises the enormous crisis that Bus Éireann is facing. The company reported losses of €5.3m in 2016 and even greater losses are projected for 2017. The cash reserves that the company has on hand are quickly evaporating and core services are at risk of being axed entirely.

"It’s not tenable for the Minister for Transport to continue attempting to claim that he has no responsibility for dealing with a crisis, which could result in the collapse of public transport services in communities right across the country."

There is sufficient scope for both Public and Private Transport sector companies, Donegal has been to the forefront and fortunate to benefit from privately operated transport companies, added Deputy Gallagher.

"The Government also needs to work towards a plan to restructure Bus Éireann with the consent of both management and workers. This requires a proactive approach and must ensure that rural bus routes are protected and connectivity for Donegal to airports and Inter city is guaranteed for the future," he said.