Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon through to Markey Cup semi-final

Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon had a good win over Rathmore (Belfast) today to qualify for the semi-final of the Markey Cup in Cookstown.



Coláiste Cholmcille 1-13

Rathmore 1-8



The Ballyshannon side did the damage in the last ten minutes of the opening half, when they hit six unanswered pointed to lead 0-9 to 0-2 at half-time.

All six of their starting forwards got on the scoresheet with eight scorers overall, which was impressive.

They could have won easier in the second half had Nathan Boyle's penalty been on target, but the corner forward sent his effort over the bar.

Midfielder Dean Carroll was certainly to the fore in the opening half, hitting three of Coláiste Cholmcille's total, while their other first half points came from Michael McKenna, Ryan McKenna, Oisin Rooney, Dylan Gallagher, Cian McGloin and Shane McGrath.

Rathmore had two Antrim minors in their line-up, Malachy Doherty and Dara Matthews, who caused the Ballyshannon boys most problems from half-forward.

A goal from Dylan Gallagher ten minutes into the second half left the Ballyshannon side well in control, while their other second half points came from Oisin Rooney (3) and Nathan Boyle's penalty point.

Coláiste Cholmcille were best served by Sean Taylor, who was steady in goals; Jakeb Machunik, Cian McGloin and Robbie Ryan in defence; Dean Carroll at midfield and Shane McGrath and Oisin Rooney up front. Dylan Gallagher also got on a lot of ball for the winners.



COLÁISTE CHOLMCILLE: Sean Taylor; Jakeb Machunik, Cathal McSharry, Connor Feighney; Robbie Ryan, Cian McGloin (0-1), Jason Granaghan; Matthew McClay, Dean Carroll (0-3,1f); Ryan McKenna (0-1), Shane McGrath (0-1), Michael McKenna (0-1); Dylan Gallagher (1-1), Oisin Rooney (0-4), Nathan Boyle (0-1,pen). Subs., Conall Sweeney for M McClay; Shane Gillespie for M McKenna.