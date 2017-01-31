Donegal deaths, Tuesday, January 31st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Terry Toland, Ramelton

- Liam Murray,Rathmullan

- Annie Boyle, Mullaghduff

- Mick Cunniffe, High Glen, Carrigart

- Peter Daly, Ballyshannon

- Sean Kelly, Oakfield, Raphoe

- Frankie Craig, Ardara

- Kathleen Reynolds, Raphoe

- Margaret Thaidhg McCole, Bunbeg

- Nora McGinley, Castlefin and Raphoe

- Rose Speller, Ballyhaunis, Mayo/Arranmore Island

- Michael (Mickey) Rooney, 2 St Bridget's Terrace, East End, Bundoran

- Mary McShea, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

- John Kelly Creeslough

- Danny Thompson, Ballybofey

- Dinny McGee, Falcarragh

Terry Toland, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Terry Toland, Whitelees, Ramelton in Galway University Hospital as the result of an accident.

Reposing at the home of his parents Kevin and Kathleen Toland, Whitelees, Ramelton from 11am, Tuesday, January 31st .

Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Liam Murray, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Liam Murray, Rathmullan

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 1st February, at 12 noon in St. Catherine’s Church, Oughterlin with burial afterwards Rathmullan Cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations to the Donegal Hospice care of Con McDaid and Sons or any family member.



Annie Boyle, Mullaghduff

The death has taken place of Annie Boyle, Mullaghduff

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary at 9pm. House private from 11pm to 10am.



Mick Cunniffe, High Glen, Carrigart

The death has occurred of Mick Cunniffe, High Glen, Carrigart.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Wednesday, February 1st, to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm until 11am.



Peter Daly, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Peter Daly, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon

Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary until 8pm Tuesday. Removal from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30m to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by interment in the Abbey Assaroe.

Predeceased by his brother Anthony and Maeve. House private please.

Sean Kelly, Oakfield, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Sean Kelly, Oakfield, Raphoe

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday afternoon, at 1.45pm going to St Eunan's Church, Raphoe for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society, Donegal branch and Wheelchair Association, Letterkenny. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.



Frankie Craig, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Frankie Craig, 1 St. Shanaghan House, Ardara.

His remains will leave Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara this Monday evening at 8pm travelling to his late residence at St. Shanaghan House.Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Shanaghan House, Ardara c/o any family member.

Funeral arrangements later.

Kathleen Reynolds, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Kathleen Reynolds, Reville, Mettinghouse Street, Raphoe.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Eunan's Church, Raphoe with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Margaret Thaidhg McCole, Bunbeg

The death has taken place of Margaret Thaidhg Mc Cole of Lower Dore, Bunbeg, Donegal.

Reposing at her ate residence. Removal from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm for 2pm Funeral Mass at St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Magheragallen Cemetery. Family time please, from 11pm to 10am. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Donation in leiu of flowers, if desired, to Gweedore Daycare Centre c/o any family member.

Nora Mc Ginley (née Tourish) Castlefin and Raphoe

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Nora McGinley (née Tourish) Cloughfin, Castlefin, Lifford and formerly of Tullyrap, Raphoe.

Reposing at her home on Monday (January 30th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday (February 1st) at 10.20a.m.for Requiem Mass in St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. and on the morning of the funeral.

Rose Speller Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred peacefully at Mayo University Hospital of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex onTuesday, February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.

Michael (Mickey) Rooney, 2 St. Bridgets Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Michael Rooney, known as Mickey, 2 St. Bridgets Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Reposing at his late residence, removal today at 11:30am to the Church of our Lady Star of The Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Ressurection at 12pm. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Mary McShea, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully of Mary McShea, at Sligo University Hospital.

Mass of the resurrection today, Tuesday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church with burial afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients comfort fund care of Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.





John Kelly, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University hospital of John Kelly, late of Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at the home of his nephew, Liam Kelly, Creeslough.

Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church Creeslough today, Tuesday 31st January at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Lague House comfort fund or Renal Department Letterkenny hospital c/o any family member or Harkin funeral directors Creeslough.

Danny Thompson, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Danny Thompson, late of Curraghamone, Ballybofey.

His funeral is leaving his late residence today, Tuesday 31st February at 10:15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with burial afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland, or the Cloghan Day Centre c/o any family member.

Dinny McGee, Falcarragh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dinny McGee, late of Oldtown, Falcarragh.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass today, Tuesday at 1pm in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



