New Donegal IFA officer welcomed

A new temporary development officer for the Donegal branch of the Irish Farmers Association was introduced to members at meeting on Tuesday.

Marcus O’Halloran was introduced to member in attendance at the Donegal IFA county executive meeting held in the Clanree Hotel by chairman Michael Chance.

He said Marcus will be standing in for the the former development officer, Davey Keith who left the post recently.

Mr Chance added that Mr O’Halloran would act as the county development officer for Donegal and county Monaghan and would be spending three per week working in the county in his development role.

He said local IFA members could contact Marcus through the Donegal IFA office in Raphoe.

Mr O’Halloran outlined that he is a graduate of agricultural science from UCD and was formerly working with IFA Countryside where is role involved growing their membership.

“I’ll look forward to working with you over the next few months,” he told the members.

Nine years

Davy Keith, who has held the position for the past nine years, has decided to seek “a new challenge” and finished up in the Raphoe-based role just before Christmas.