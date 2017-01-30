What a wonderful act of kindness and generosity by 11 year old Donegal boy

Patrick Lee McGinley (11), from Casheleenan, and a pupil of Scoil Cholmchille, Termon is a truly amazing young boy.

Recently he took it on himself to organize a fundraising effort on behalf of the Irish Kidney Association, and to honour the memory of his grand auntie, Bridget Duffy, who sadly passed away three years ago, last week, due to kidney failure.

Not only was Patrick Lee very successful in his efforts to raise funds, but he was quite willing to go that extra mile, by having his own head shaved in an effort to raise the huge sum of €2,565

A delighted Geraldine McGrory, together with Siobhan and George Bates (Chairperson and PRO respectfully of the Donegal Branch of the Irish Kidney Association), explained to Patrick Lee the importance of these fundraising ventures and how much it means to the sufferers and their families. Every sum, no matter how small, adds to a sum that gives so much comfort to patients and helps loved ones to stay with the stricken as they receive life saving treatment.

at the renal unit of Letterkenny University Hospital last week, to present a cheque to Geraldine McGrory, CSM of the Dialysis Unit, and Siobhan and George Bates, Chairperson and PRO respectfully, of the Donegal branch of the Irish Kidney Association.

This is particularly necessary where children are concerned and Geraldine, Siobhan and George were able to inform the Duffy family of where and how every cent would be spent.

They also expressed their surprise and appreciation that someone so young would go to such lengths in helping others, and how Patrick Lee’s efforts would raise public awareness and hopefully encourage other’s to follow his wonderful example.

Well done to Patrick Lee, to his proud family and to everyone else involved in this wonderful act of kindness and generosity, from everyone at the Donegal Branch of the Irish Kidney Association