Coláiste Cholmcille Ballyshannon School News

Open Day Feb. 7th

Coláiste Cholmcille will host its annual Open Day and Open Night on Tuesday 7th February.

On Open Day sixth class students will have the opportunity to sample a day in the life of the school and to meet teachers and pupils. On the same evening, Tuesday 7th February, students will have the opportunity to return with their parents or guardians to visit the school. Visitors will have a chance to meet the staff, have a tour of the school, view a number of subject demonstrations and enjoy light refreshments. The Opening address will begin at 7pm. We look forward to meeting you and your child on Open Day.

Eoin Rooney Receives Donegal Sports Special Athlete Award

Congratulations to Eoin Rooney of Third Year and all the members of the Nemo Special Olympics Swim Club. All of the members of the club, Cormac Sweeney, Ethan Daly, Laoise Lennox and Eoin, were nominated, and each of them shared the joint award.

Facebook

Coláiste Cholmcille now have a new Facebook page. Search 'Colaiste Cholmcille Ballyshannon' and give us a Like! The Facebook page will complement the school website (www.ccbs.ie) and twitter account (@ccbsnews).

TY PE Expo

Transition Year students took part in a trial PE Expo last week, in preparation for the national PE Expo which will take place in Trinity Comprehensive, Ballymun, on the 8th of March. Judges Mr. Ivan O'Mahoney and Principal Jimmy Keogh were very impressed by the range of projects.

22 projects were on display. The judges selected the following ten to represent the school in Dublin: Rugby Nutrition, the Components of Fitness, the Effects of Music on Exercise, the Step Challenge, Mirror Therapy and Basketball Skills, the Dos and Don'ts of Sport, Programmes for Different Sports, Energy Bars, and 'Is Exercise Better with Friends or on your own?'

TY Drama

Two TY drama groups took part in the first heat of the TY All Ireland Drama competition this week in Mullingar. Mr. Beattie's group performed 'Check Please', a light-hearted comedy about the difficulties of modern dating. Miss Garvey's group performed 'How to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse', a satirical production with an essential guide on how to survive if zombies take over the world. Both groups will have to wait a couple of weeks to find out if they have made it to the final.

Leaving Cert English Trip to London 2017

The English Department have announced a trip to Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London to see 'King Lear' for Higher Level Leaving Cert English students. The London trip includes two nights accommodation in the Knightsbridge area of London. Students attend a performance in Shakespeare's Globe theatre, a walking tour of Literary London, visits to the Tate Modern Art Gallery, the British Museum, the Science Museum and the National History Museum.

Third Years attend 'Romeo and Juliet'

Higher Level Third Year students travelled to Letterkenny this week to see a production of 'Romeo and Juliet' by the Cyclone Rep Theatre Company. Always a highpoint of Third Year Higher Level English, the Cyclone production style is highly entertaining, with lots of interaction and discussion around key exam topics. Attending a performance of a studied play is an integral part of the Junior Cert curriculum.

Step Challenge

The Step Challenge continues in Coláiste Cholmcille for all staff and students until February 9th. Students are keeping track of the number of steps they take each week. A record of class averages will be posted on the Healthy Schools noticeboard outside the Chaplain's Office, as will the names of highest scoring individuals in each year group. Prizes will be awarded for the class with the highest average number of steps, and the person who took the most steps.

Blurb!

Blurb, the school book club, met last Friday to discuss 'Asking For It' by Louise O'Neill. The story focuses on a successful and popular schoolgirl who finds herself at the centre of a national scandal when photos of a night out go online. Themes include the issue of consent, peer pressure, feminism and Irish attitudes to all of this. Blurbers felt that the book was a good choice as many of the scenes and issues are relevant and realistic, while the story may have been sensationalised to a certain extent.

Fifth Year/Second Year Parent Teacher Meeting Postponed

The Fifth Year and Second Year parent teacher which was due to take place on Friday the 3rd of February has been postponed. The school will open as normal for all students on Friday 3rd. The meeting will take place on Friday 3rd.

Mocks

The Junior Cert Mock Exams will begin on Wednesday Feb. 8th. The Leaving Cert Mocks begin on Friday Feb. 10th.