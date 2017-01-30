New Donegal research project to investigate how cancer survivors can live healthier, happier lives

A new Donegal-based research project focusing on the wellbeing of cancer survivors is to be launched this week.

Funded by the Irish Cancer Society with support from Relay for Life Donegal, new research into issues around cancer survivorship to be carried out by researchers based in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Dr Janice Richmond, advanced nurse practitioner in the oncology department at Letterkenny University Hospital, and Dr Jane Walsh, director of the health research group in NUI Galway and Co-Director of the Health and Wellbeing Cluster in the Whitaker Institute, will play a lead role in carrying out research into ways in which cancer patients who have gone through treatment can feel better, both physically and psychologically.

Dr Richmond will speak at the launch about why her research is important when it comes to providing healthier, happier lives for cancer survivors.

Dr Robert O’Connor, head of research in the Irish Cancer Society, will speak about the types of research which the society supports, covering how we can better prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.

Robert O’Connor, chair of Relay For Life Donegal, will discuss how the local community are making a real impact when it comes to supporting the work of the Irish Cancer Society.