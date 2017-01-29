Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening January 29th 2107

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Paul Mc Gill, Teach Ban, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg & formerly of Derry

The death has taken place at his residence of Paul Mc Gill, Teach Ban, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg & formerly of Derry. Funeral Service in his house at 12 noon on Monday 30th January with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Kieran Roarty Funeral Director or any family member. House Private from 10pm till 11am.



Rose Speller Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred peacefully at Mayo University Hospital of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex on Tuesday February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.

Michael (Mickey) Rooney, 2 St. Bridgets Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Michael Rooney, known as Mickey, 2 St. Bridgets Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. House Private until further notice. Enquiries to Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors on 086-2492036.



Barney Crerand, Garryharry, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at his late residence of Barney Crerand, Garryharry, Letterkenny.

Funeral from his late residence on Monday 30th January at 11.15am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lifford Hospital Comfort Fund, c/o any family member.

Mary McShea, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully of Mary McShea, at Sligo University Hospital.

Removal on Monday evening, time to be confirmed, from Sheil Hospital.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am at St Patrick's Church, interment immediately afterwards at Abbey Assaroe.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

John Kelly, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University hospital of John Kelly, late of Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at the home of his nephew, Liam Kelly, Creeslough.

Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church Creeslough on Tuesday 31st January at 11a with burial afterwards in Doe cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Lague House comfort fund or Renal Department Letterkenny hospital c/o any family member or Harkin funeral directors Creeslough.

Danny Thompson, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Danny Thompson late of Curraghamone, Ballybofey.

His funeral is leaving his late residence on Tuesday 31st February at 10:15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with burial afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland, or the Cloghan Day Centre c/o any family member. House is private at the request of the deceased.



Dinny McGee, Falcarragh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dinny McGee, late of Oldtown, Falcarragh.

Reposing at his late residence.Rosary each night at 10pm.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 1pm in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

