Donegal’s Richard opens up about “First Dates” experience

Letterkenny resident Richard McNeill opened up to TV host Ray D’Arcy about his experience on the hit show “First Dates Ireland” that aired recently.

Richard spoke last night on the RTE show saying his motivation to appear on the show was that it was difficult to find dates in Donegal being a single gay man.

“It is a beautiful part of the world Donegal. You can’t beat it for a place to live but being single and gay, it is not the best place,” he told the show.

He also outlined how he had been married to a woman when he lived in England but came out in recent years saying this has allowed “the real me” to emerge.

The week previously he appeared in the show on a blind date with Timmy and despite getting on well a second date did not follow.

On Thursday nights show, Ballyshannon man Gary ‘Gazza’ O Brien made an impact when he went on a date with Co. Meath baker, Ainé. The pair hit if off and agreed to go on another date after the show.