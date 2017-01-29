St Eunan’s out of the McLarnon Cup after quarter-final loss

St Eunan's College are out of the McLarnon Cup following Saturday's one point quarter-final defeat by Our Lady's, Castleblayney, in Drumragh, Tyrone.



St Eunan’s College 0-12

Our Lady’s, Castleblayney 1-10



This was a keenly contested tie with the outcome in doubt right up to the end after which the Letterkenny boys were left to rue a host of missed chances including a number of good goal chances.

St Eunan’s also lost centre back Ruairi Friel to a black card in the middle of the opening period and they finished the game with 14 after midfielder Shay Doherty was shown a straight red card.

A point was the margin between the sides too at half-time with the Castleblaney boys ahead by 1-4 to 0-6, after St Eunan's had the better of the possession and play.

But a goal from right half-forward Aaron Courtney just before the break sent the Monaghan boys in one up at the break.

Niall O’Donnell posted four; Dylan McCroary and Shay Doherty one each in the first half for St Eunan’s who also hit eight first half wides.

Castleblaney doubled their lead early in the second period of the second half before St Eunan's took control again and Niall O'Donnell (2), Dylan McCroary and Shay Doherty pointed to go two up by the three quarter mark.

But Castleblaney responded and were back in front again by two in the home straight.

Ó'Donnell pulled one back with his eighth point of the absorbing tie in the closing minutes but that was as close as St Eunan's got and Our Lady’s held on to clinch the semi-final spot.

ST. EUNAN’S COLLEGE: Eoghan O’Boyle; Sean Halvey, Aaron Deeney, Michael McGroary; Brian Diver, Ruairi Friel, Barry Gallagher; Shane Doherty, Kevin Kealy; Shane O’Donnell, Shay Doherty (0-2), Niall O’Donnell (0-8, 5f); Dylan McCroary (0-2), Patrick McColgan, Louis Hasson. Subs: Evan McCroary for R Friel (black card), Peter McEniff for B Gallagher, Oisin Purdy for L Hasson, Matthew Gallagher for P McColgan.

OUR LADY’S, CASTLEBLANEY: C O’Connor; S Markey, C Blanche, C Collum; T Geahan, F Connolly, J Gorman (0-1); H McGinn, Tiernan Duffy (0-1); A Courtney (1-1), D Hanley (0-1), D Drury; J Wilson (0-4, 2f), K Duffy (0-1), M Mooney. Subs: G Kelly for M Mooney, D Carraher for Connolly (black card).