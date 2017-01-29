Donegal man jailed for garda death appears in court in Derry on motoring offences

A man who was jailed for the manslaughter of an on duty garda officer in Donegal in 2009 has appeared in court in Derry on motoring offences.

Martin McDermott, 31, with an address at Meehan’s Terrace in Derry admitted driving without a licence or insurance on November 19, 2016, when he appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court.



The court was told that a PSNI mobile patrol in the Clooney Terrace area of Derry stopped McDermott who told them his vehicle was covered by trader’s insurance but later admitted that he had no insurance or driving licence.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the vehicle in question was seized and scrapped so that was an element of punishment for his client.



McDermott received a fine of £500 and disqualified from driving for a year.



McDermott, who previously lived in Raphoe, received an eight year jail sentence and was disqualified from driving in the Republic for 20 years after being found guilty of the manslaughter of 24-year-old Garda Gary McLoughlin.

Garda McLoughlin was based in Buncrana and was originally from Co. Leitrim.

He died after a car driven by McDermott, that was involved in a high speed chase with the other gardaí at the time, crashed into his patrol car as it was parked along the roadside near Burt.

McDermott was released from prison in 2015.