Frosty start to today's weather in Donegal

It's a frosty start today and drivers are urged to take care if they are on the road early.

However, as with recent days, the frost will lift and there should be some sunny spells but the late morning will see cloud and rain.

Again temperatures will range from 6 to 8 degrees Celsius and winds will be moderate in strength, south to south east in direction.

