Donegal deaths, Sunday 29th January, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Paul Mc Gill, Teach Ban, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg & formerly of Derry

- Domhnal O’Muiri (Daniel Murray), Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork

- Jeannie McGavigan, Donegal Street, Ballybofey

- Mrs Bridie Kelly, 200 Townparks, Convoy

- Rose Speller, Ballyhaunis, Mayo/Arranmore Island

- Joanne McGonagle, England and Culdaff





- Michael (Mickey) Rooney, 2 St Bridget's Terrace, East End, Bundoran

- Barney Crerand, Garryharry, Letterkenny

- Mary McShea, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

Paul Mc Gill, Teach Ban, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg & formerly of Derry

The death has taken place at his residence of Paul Mc Gill, Teach Ban, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg & formerly of Derry. Funeral Service in his house at 12 noon on Monday 30th January with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Kieran Roarty Funeral Director or any family member. House Private from 10pm till 11am.

Domhnal O’Muiri (Daniel Murray), Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork

The sudden death has taken place in Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Domhnal O’Muiri (Daniel Murray), Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork. Remains reposing at his late residence. Rosary at 10pm. House private after rosary until 10am. Removal from his residence on Sunday 29th January for 1pm Mass at Christ the King Church, Gortahork. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork

Jeannie Mc Gavigan, Donegal Street, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Jeannie Mc Gavigan, Donegal Street, Ballybofey. Her Remains reposing at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest. Funeral from there this Sunday morning January 29th at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Convoy cemetery.





Mrs Bridie Kelly, 200 Townparks, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mrs Bridie Kelly, 200 Townparks, Convoy. Remains reposing at her residence from 8pm. Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.30am for 11 o’ clock mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in the family plot at the old cemetery. Family time from 11pm until 11am. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Rose Speller Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred peacefully at Mayo University Hospital of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex on Tuesday February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.

Joanne McGonagle, England and Culdaff

The death has taken place in England as a result of an accident of Joanne McGonagle, late of England and formerly of St Bodens in Culdaff.

Remains reposing at her brother Gavin’s residence in Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Funeral from there on Sunday, January 29th at 10.15am for 11am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 11am.

Michael (Mickey) Rooney, 2 St. Bridgets Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred eacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Michael (Mickey) Rooney, known as Mickey, 2 St. Bridgets Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. House Private until further notice. Enquiries to Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors on 086-2492036.

Barney Crerand, Garryharry, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at his late residence of Barney Crerand, Garryharry, Letterkenny.

Funeral from his late residence on Monday 30th January at 11.15am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lifford Hospital Comfort Fund, c/o any family member.

Mary McShea, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully of Mary McShea, at Sligo University Hospital.

Removal on Monday evening, time to be confirmed, from Sheil Hospital.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am at St Patrick's Church, interment immediately afterwards at Abbey Assaroe.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.