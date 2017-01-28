Lidl Ladies National Football Division One League
Donegal Ladies name team to face Armagh in opening game in Convoy
Donegal manager Micheál Naughton has named the Donegal team for tomorrow’s opening game in the Lidl Ireland Ladies National Football League against Armagh in St Mary’s, Convoy. (Throw-in 2pm.
Donegal are starting out without the inspirational Yvonne McMonagle, who is in Australia, and Deirdre Foley, from Carndonagh, who is out injured.
DONEGAL: Laura Gallagher; Treasa Doherty, Emer Gallagher, Kelly Wilson; Therese McCafferty, Nicole McLaughlin, Kaneisha McKinney; Katy Herron, Karen Guthrie; Grainne Houston, Niamh Hegarty, Eilish Ward;
Roisin Friel, Geraldine McLaughlin, Paula McCrory.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on