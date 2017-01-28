Bright sunshine in Donegal today, but it's cool

Beautiful sunshine today, but it's cool, typical weather for the time of year and great for getting out and about.

However, there are showers expected in the mid afternoon, scattered across Ulster.

Temperatures at best to rise to 8 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees more likely, winds light to moderate.

Tonight will see frost developing under clear skies, expect temperatures to dip in places to -2 degrees.

