Coláiste Cholmcille Ballyshannon to host open day on Tuesday

Open Day

Coláiste Cholmcille will host its annual Open Day and Open Night on Tuesday 7th February.

On Open Day sixth class students will have the opportunity to sample a day in the life of the school and to meet teachers and pupils.

On the same evening, Tuesday 7th February students will have the opportunity to return with their parents or guardians to see the school.

The opening address will begin at 7pm.

We look forward to meeting you and your child on Open Day.

Fifth Year/Second Year PTM

The Fifth Year and Second Year parent teacher meeting will take place on Friday 3rd. This meeting wll run for the whole day in school.

TY Drama

Two TY drama groups took part in the first heat of the TY All Ireland Drama competition this week in Mullingar. Mr. Beattie's group performed 'Check Please', a light-hearted comedy about the difficulties of modern dating. Miss Garvey's group performed 'How to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse', a satirical production with an essential guide on how to survive if zombies take over the world. Both groups will have to wait a couple of weeks to find out if they have made it in to the final.

Romeo and Juliet

Higher Level Third Year students will travel to Letterkenny next week to see a production of 'Romeo and Juliet'. Attending a performance of a studied play is an integral part of the Junior Cert curriculum.

Blurb!

Blurb, the school book club, will meet again this Friday to discuss 'Asking For It' by Louise O'Neill. The meeting will take place at lunchtime. All senior students are welcome to attend, whether they have read the book or not.

TYs perform 'How to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse' in Mullingar Arts Centre

TY LYIT Taster Day

Last week 50 TYs attended a Taster Day in LYIT. Students participated in courses in photography, arts, fashion, criminal law, business, sports amongst other things. The students found this to be a very beneficial experience, giving them hands-on experience of courses they are interested in applying to in the future.

Mocks

The Junior Cert Mock Exams will begin on Wednesday Feb. 8. Leaving Cert Mocks begin on Friday Feb. 10th.

