Sinead Jennings is named Donegal Sports Star of 2016

Olympic rower Sinead Jennings Lynch is the overall Donegal Sports Star of the Year for 2016.

The Letterkenny woman along with her partner Claire Lambe were lightweight double sculls finalists at last summer’s Olympic Games Games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Tonight she was named the overall Donegal Sports Star of the Year for 2016 at the annual Donegal Sports Star of the Year awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

The Irish pair finished in sixth place in the final after qualifying for the final in third place in the semi-final ahead of favourites Denmark and just behind the Dutch - who won the race - and the Canadians.

She was presented with her award by special guest, Patsy McGonagle, who was Irish Athletics’ manager at the Rio Games, following the announcement before a packed house the Mount Errigal Hotel.