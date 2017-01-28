Jason Quigley to get chance at first professional title in March

Donegal's Jason Quigley is getting his first chance at a professional boxing title with the announcement that he will meet Glen Tapia in March for the vacant NABF Middleweight Championship.

The Quigley - Tapia fight is on a Golden Boy Promotions Night over ten rounds at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in California on Thursday 23rd March and will be live on ESPN television.

The fight will be Quigley's 13th professional fight, and he has a perfect 12-0 record going into the fight. Glen 'Jersey Boy' Tapia has had 23 wins in his 26 professional fight career. He won 15 of those with knockouts.