Love is in the air for Donegal’s Gary

Ballyshannon man, Gary O’Brien, proved a hit on the popular RTÉ tv show “First Dates Ireland” when he appeared on last night’s edition.

Dapper Gary was on a blind date with Co. Meath baker, Ainé, and the pair hit it off and plan to go on another date in future.

There has been much reaction on social media to to Gary’s appearance with many commenting on his warm personality and down to earth nature.

Gary, 25, known to his friends locally as “Gazza”, charmed 24-year-old Ainé and the pair really really hit if off as one of the more successful match-ups of the evening.

After the date he told the show producers that Ainé had all the right ingredients he was looking for and he would “definitely like to see her again”.

Ainé, who outlined prior to meeting Gary that she like “northern accents” said she felt the same way about the affable Ballyshannon man.

The show is filmed in Dublin and billed as “the most romantic restaurant in town” was a hit show last year and is back on screens once again with 12 episodes this season.

To see how Gary and Ainé got on follow the link below:

http://www.rte.ie/player/ie/show/first-dates-ireland-30003993/10672676/