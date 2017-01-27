Kelly is new boss at St. Michael's

St. Michael's have filled their post of senior team manager from within with the announcement that Michael Kelly is the new boss.

The Creeslough/Dunfanaghy club had advertised the post recently after Eddie Harkin stepped down after last season.

Kelly is no stranger to managing St. Michael's teams as he has been involved at various levels at underage level.

St. Michael's have been knocking on the door of championship success in recent years and lifted the league title in recent years. With the retirement of Colm McFadden and Christy Toye from county football, those two will be hoping to give 2017 a real go at senior level.