Finn Harps' Ethan Boyle in Ireland U-21 squad

Finn Harps player Ethan Boyle has been included in a Republic of Ireland U-21 home based squad for a friendly fixture against the country’s Amateur Squad on the 11th of February. A versatile player, Boyle played in the full back slots and midfield for Harps after being signed by Ollie Horgan prior to the 2016 Premier Division season.

Also included in the squad is St. Johnston's Ronan Curtis who enjoyed such a great season with Derry City last year.

Ethan Boyle had been a member of the Waterford United’s U19 squad and made a scoring debut as a substitute for the club’s senior side against Cobh Ramblers in the middle of the 2014 campaign. The 19-year-old made nine league appearances that season. In 2015 Boyle featured in a further 20 league matches as Waterford finished second from bottom in the First Division.

Boyle made a total of 30 appearances for Finn Harps in all competitions, including 24 in the league, last season. Despite interest from other clubs including Waterford, Horgan persuaded Boyle to sign a new deal for the 2017 campaign.