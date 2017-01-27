Friday's weather for Donegal

If you are reading this right now, Friday morning, it feels a lot colder outside than the actual temperature, and there have been rain showers scattered across the county and there's more of them about!

It will remain cloudy for most of the morning but the wind will die down this afternoon and there will be sunny spells, but temperatures while they may average between 6 and 8 Celsius, won't disguise the fact that it still feels cold!

The wind will calm down too - light south to south west by evening.