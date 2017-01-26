Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, January 26th 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Rose Speller, Ballyhaunis, Mayo/Arranmore Island

- William Doherty, Raphoe

- Mick Campbell, Burt

- Gerry Malapad, Lifford

- Mary Ellen (Maureen) McMenamin, Castlefin

- Catherine De’ Ath, England and Letterkenny

- Joseph Harper Crilly, Convoy

- Joanne McGonagle, England and Culdaff

- Maureen Vance, Carrigans

Rose Speller Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island. Rose passed away peacefully at Mayo University Hospital.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex on Tuesday February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.



William Doherty, Raphoe

The death has occurred of William Doherty, late of St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe and formerly of Castlefinn).

Reposing at his home from Wednesday morning. Funeral from there on Friday at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Eunan's Church, Raphoe, with burial afterwards.



Mick Campbell, Speenogue, Burt

The death has taken place, on Wednesday at Aras Ui Domhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Mick Campbell, Speenogue, Burt.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving there at 10.45am tomorrow, Friday, to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Burt Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Aras Ui Domhnaill Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund are of any family member.

Gerry Malapad, Lifford

The sudden death has taken place, on Tuesday at his home, of Gerry Malapad, 5 Beechwood Park, Lifford and formerly of the Philippines.

Remains reposing at his home. House private from 11pm to 11am, please.

Funeral leaving there on Friday at 10.20am to St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium.

Mary Ellen (Maureen) Mc Menamin, Castlefin

The death has taken place, on Wednesday at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Mary Ellen (Maureen) Mc Menamin, 4 Sessiagh Park, Castlefin and formerly of Skelpy, Castlefin. Beloved wife of the late Joseph and much loved mother of Mary, Josephine, Carmel and the late Kathleen.

Remains reposing at her home. Removal from there at 5.30pm today to arrive at St. Columba's Church, Doneyloop at 6pm, reposing overnight. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Catherine De’ Ath, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Milton Keynes, University Hospital in England of Catherine De’ Ath, nee Ward, and formerly of 47 Upper Main Street, Letterkenny.

Her ashes will be received to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny on Saturday 28th January for Mass at 10am. Burial of Ashes afterwards in the Family Plot, Conwal Cemetery

Enquiries to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny



Joseph Harper Crilly, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph Harper Crilly, late of 450 Milltown, Convoy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral tomorrow (Friday January 27th) at 12.30pm for Service in Carnone Presbyterian church at 1 o‘clock. Burial afterwards in the Family Plot.

Donations if desired to Carnone Presbyterian Church c/o any family member or Terence McClintock, Funeral Director, Townparks, Convoy. House private please.



Joanne McGonagle, England and Culdaff

The death has taken place in England as a result of an accident of Joanne Mc Gonagle, late of England and formerly of St Bodens in Culdaff.

Her remains will arrive at Belfast City Airport tomorrow, Friday January 27th, leaving there at approx 1.30pm to arrive at the Muff Border at approx 3.30pm going to her brother Gavin’s residence in Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Funeral from there on Sunday January 29th at 10.15am for 11am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 11am.

Maureen Vance, Carrigans

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Maureen Vance, nee Whyte, late of Cross, Carrigans.

Removal from Donegal Hospice this evening Thursday 26th January at 6pm going to her late residence.

Funeral leaving from there at 2.30pm on Saturday, January 28th, for a funeral service in Monreagh Presbyterian Church at 3.00pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Burial ground.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Monreagh Presbyterian Church.

