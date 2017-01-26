Donegal school children have lucky escape

A school bus driver and his young passengers in Carrigans had a lucky escape yesterday after a large plank of wood crashed through the windscreen of the vehicle they were travelling in.

The bus, carrying children from An Leanbh Iosa National School in Carrigans, was stopped at the roadside between Killea and Carrigans at approximately 3pm when a large wooden plank and a ladder struck the mini bus asit was stopped to drop of a young student.

There were four other school children on board at the time as well as the driver and they were showered in glass as the wood came hurtling through the windscreen.

The children aged between six and 12 were said to be shaken but no one was seriously injured.

Bus driver, Brendan McGee, told Highland Radio that the items cames from a vehicle passing while towing a trailer.

He said one six-year-old child sitting behind him had a very lucky escape as the plank almost struck him where he sat.

Gardaí in Letterkenny confirmed they are investigating the incident and are aware of the parties involved.