Donegal to play Mayo in challenge game

Donegal continue their warm up for the start of the new Allianz National League season with challenge game against Mayo.

The game is on Sunday, with the venue to be confirmed, and it is Rory Gallagher’s last chance to get a look at his squad ahead of Sunday week’s league opener against Kerry in O’Donnell Park.

Donegal ran out convincing 2-16 to 2-5 winners over Meath last Saturday in a one sided encounter in Derrylin. They also played Armagh, in Armagh, in recent weeks.

Michael Murphy scored 1-5 before heading to Clermont Averegne, in the south of France to take part in the TV documentary, the Toughest Trade.

Donegal will be without Gaoth Dobhair U-21 players Michael Carroll, Cian Mulligan and Ciaran Gillespie, who manager Rory Gallagher has released to play with their club in the Ulster U-21 Club Championship semi-final.