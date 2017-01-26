The week in Donegal in quotes

A mix of quotes which reflect some of the news and sports stories that have been covered online or in the Donegal People's Press and Donegal Democrat newspapers.

"I am honoured and deeply humbled to have been selected, it is a very special thing to be selected by your own." - Stephen McCahill, Ardara, who was revealed as the Donegal Person of the Year for 2016.

“Irrespective of which, neither of them are good. I am not going to come out and say either of those are okay. I am embarrassed about that.”

- Sean Murphy, general manager of Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), on the standards of corridor space used for patients at LUH.



“It’s not quite the horror story we imagine but it’s not good, either. It’s far from ideal and our focus is always to act to get patients into proper wards.”

- Sean Murphy, general manager, LUH.



”From 18 years he has been involved in everything that has gone on in this country and beyond., The leadership he has shown, particularly in the last 10 years, has been phenomenal. He kept the peace process intact.”

- Sinn Féin Cllr. Gerry McMonagle on Martin McGuinness, former deputy first minister of the North, who said last week he would not contest the next general election due to ill health.



“There are still people stupid enough to think that a short journey with a few drinks does not matter. One alcoholic drink will impair your driving.”

- Brian O’Donnell, Donegal County Council road safety officer, imploring the public not to drink or take drugs and drive, as well as to wear their seatbelts, observe speed limits and not use a mobile phone when driving.



“The family all feel that this occasion cannot be allowed pass without formally recording their eternal gratitude to Joel Alama, James’s fellow crewman, who heroically made the ultimate sacrifice in attempt- ing to rescue James.”

- Paul Horan, an uncle of the late fisherman James Joyce of Inis Mór, Galway, at the inquest of James Joyce and Joel Alama, a native of the Philippines who lived on Inis Mór. The two fishermen died after inhaling toxic gas aboard a fishing vessel in Killybegs in 2015.



“The whole excitement was over in less than 30 minutes, but it really is something.”

- Jennifer Callen, after a Friesian cow on the Callen farm in Carnone gave birth to triplets.



“Since we did not know how many bottles our dad cast, we are always waiting for a response to come and when they do, it is like Christmas or a great birthday gift.”

- Yvonne Knight, a daughter of the late sailor Lewis Knight, who cast a message in a bottle into the sea that was found on Inis Meáin.



“Donegal has lost a brave warrior today who always had a smile on his face, as he fought the battle with Mitochondrial Disease. It’s with great sadness we say farewell to this gorgeous boy.”

- Our Children’s Voice, the Donegal parents advocacy group for children with life-limiting conditions or high medical or physical needs, paid tribute to Óran Nibbs (7), son of Ashling and Colm Nibbs, of Rathdonnell, Trentagh, who passed away last week.



“I’ll be playing as many of the new players as I can.”

- Ollie Horgan, Finn Harps manager, looking ahead to a busy schedule of pre-season games.



“They have put a proposal to us and we discussed it at county committee on Monday night and we are exploring the proposal with them.”

- Donegal GAA chairman Sean Dunnion, on a Donegal Ladies GAA proposal to develop a pitch on the county’s GAA training centre in Convoy in return for its use.



“The first goal settled us and the second goal killed the game.”

- Dunkineely Celtic manager Paul ‘Feet’ Murrin, after his side defeated Eany Celtic in their CT Ball Division Two match.