Donegal captain trades places in Clermont

It seems the Donegal Captain Michael Murphy is already creating a big impression on the playing fields of France with the oval ball.

The Donegal man has teamed up with Clermont Rugy Club in a TV series which sees former Welsh Rugby player Shane Williams teaming up with Glenswilly.

Williams, on one of the worst nights of the year, blended totally into the team and scored 4 points on his outing for Glenswilly against Convoy.

Sources close to Clermont Rugby Club in France have remarked that Murphy is one of the best all round athletes they have ever encountered. How he will now handle the spot kicks is eagerly awaited, by fans of both gaelic and rugby, when the programmes are broadcast.