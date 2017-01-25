Donegal to feature on two Saturday night games on eir Sport

Stay at home supporters of Donegal will have plenty to shout about as eir Sport have released their scheduled for the National League and Donegal's two Saturday night games will be featured live.

Donegal area away to Cavan on the first Saturday of March (4th) and are at home to Tyrone on Saturday, 18th March. Both games are being shown live on eir Sport.

More games will be featured than ever before, and eir Sport will be the first Irish broadcaster to show three live games simultaneously across its channels. The action gets underway on Saturday, February 4th with eir Sport broadcasting a total of 23 live games, an increase from the 17 which have previously been broadcast.

First up it’s an historic triple header of games as Mayo v Monaghan, Laois v Louth and Down v Fermanagh are all on the air live at 7pm. It’s the first time an Irish broadcaster has given viewers the option of watching one of three games at the same time. It’s also the first of five of these triple headers which will be broadcast as part of eir Sports’ coverage of the 2017 Allianz Leagues. To achieve these triple headers, eir Sport is showing different games on eir Sport 1, eir sport 2 HD and a separate game on eir Sport 2 SD.

The second weekend of Allianz Leagues action sees a total of four matches broadcast live on eir Sport including another live triple header of action featuring both football and hurling at 7pm. In football, All-Ireland champions Dublin take on Tyrone at Croke Park and Kerry are at home against Mayo. In hurling, Cork come up against Clare in the first round of the Allianz Hurling League completing the triple header with all three game throwing in at 7pm. Cork v Clare is preceded by another live hurling match as Dublin face Tipperary at 5pm.

In total twenty-two counties will feature across the twenty-three live matches broadcast on eir Sport over the course of the Allianz Leagues. Sixteen of those games will be football matches with seven hurling games to be shown.

The eir Sport pack is available free to all eir broadband residential customers.

Full List of Fixtures

4th February

19.00 Mayo v Monaghan (F)

19.00 Down v Fermanagh (F)

19.00 Laois v Louth (F)

11th February

17.00 Dublin v Tipperary (H)

19.00 Cork v Clare (H)

19.00 Dublin v Tyrone (F)

19.00 Kerry v Mayo (F)

18th February

19.00 Cork v Dublin (H)

19.00 Laois v Offaly (H)

25th February

19.00 Mayo v Roscommon (F)

19.00 Laois v Tipperary (F)

Down v Meath (F)



4th March

17.00 Dublin v Waterford (H)

19.00 Cavan v Donegal (F)

19.00 Dublin v Mayo (F)

19.00 Tyrone v Monaghan (F)

11th March

19.00 Tipperary v Kilkenny (H)

19.00 Laois v Limerick (H)

18th March

19.00 Kerry v Dublin (F)

19.00 Donegal v Tyrone (F)

19.00 Down v Kildare (F)

25th March

19.00 Dublin v Roscommon (F)

19.00 Laois v Longford (F)