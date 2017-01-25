New Donegal “Men Only” stress management course

A special course exclusively for men to help them learn to deal with stress will begin in Letterkenny Rugby club this Thursday, January 26th.

The special “men only” course is free and runs for six weeks.

Mental health advocate, Bill vaughan, addressed at a meeting of Donegal IFA last night to outline that the course is open to all men and can help them learn to deal with stress.

Donegal IFA chairman, Michael Chance, said the course did not involve disclosing any personal information or signing up and you simply had to attend to “sit and listen”.

It gets underway at Letterkenny Rugby Club, Thorn Road, The Glebe, Letterkenny on Thursday starting at 7.30pm.

For more inforamtion visit www.stresscontrol.org