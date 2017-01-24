Donegal ETB pay tribute to long-serving staff member

The Donegal Education and Training Board has paid tribute to Frankie Quinn, head of corporate services, who is retiring in March after 38 years with the ETB.

Board members and ETB senior staff thanked Mr. Quinn for his service to the ETB over the years at the January ETB meeting on Monday, which was the last board meeting before Mr. Quinn’s retirement. He began with what was then the Donegal Vocational Education Committee in 1978 as a clerical officer.

Gina Grant, ETB chairperson; and Anne McHugh, chief executive of the ETB, led the tributes to Mr. Quinn, thanking him for his work and wishing him a long and happy retirement.

Board member Bernie Mulhern said it was always a pleasure to work with Mr. Quinn and called him “above all, always a gentleman”.

Board member Cllr. Martin Farren called Mr. Quinn, “a hard act to follow”, and board member Patsy McVicar described him as “a man of calm wisdom”.

“When you do something you give it 100 per cent,” board member Cllr. Martin Harley said to Mr. Quinn.

Mr. Quinn thanked the board members and staff for their remarks. He is retiring after nearly 38 and a half years with the ETB, and he also spent a year and a half working with Donegal County Council. In his years with the VEC, now the ETB, the organisation has evolved from nine schools and colleges to 15, and developed an extensive further education and training provision delivered through 12 permanent centres and numerous outreach centres throughout the county, as well as provision of the Outdoor Education and Training Centre at Gartan, the Donegal Music Education Partnership and the Youth Work programme.

Mr. Quinn said the organisation had “blossomed and grown” over his years there and called his time with the ETB a pleasure and a joy.

