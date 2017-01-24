Donegal hotel wins top title for fifth year in a row

Harvey’s Point Hotel, Lough Eske, Donegal has been named ‘No 1 Hotel in Ireland’ by worldwide hotel review website Trip Advisor for the fifth successive year in its 2017 ‘Travellers Choice’ Awards.

This is a remarkable achievement for the hotel which also took the ‘No 1 in Ireland’ title in 2013, 2014 2015 and 2016.

Harvey's has also been ranked as the 10th. best hotel in Europe and for all the Romeos out there, the second best in Ireland for “Romance.”

Speaking to the Democrat today, Deirdre McGlone said, “It goes without saying that we are all absolutely delighted - it is a great tribute to each and every person on the team from the kitchen porter to the head chef. They all play an important role in running this hotel.

“Donegal is very fashionable at present with all the awards - this gives us all the incentive to work even harder to achieve even higher standards.

“When you set yourself high standards you have to work even harder to maintain them.

“Fashion is fashion - it changes. As a county we now enjoy a great reputation but we must not rest on our laurels. We must constantly work on the product not only to match the expectations of the customer but to exceed them.”